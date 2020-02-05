Submitted photo Skills in Scranton, the workforce development affiliate of The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, recently hosted a Regional Higher Education Forum. The goal of this event was to establish a space for regional collaboration among higher education providers to ensure they are equipping students with both the skill sets and education needed to be successful in today’s workforce. The forum included presentations by Lisa Hall Zielinski, director of The University of Scranton’s Small Business Development Center, and by Teri Ooms, executive director of The Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development. From left: Amy Luyster, vice president, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce; Brianna Florovito, workforce development specialist, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce; Teri Ooms, executive director, The Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development; Jerry Musheno, board chair, Skills in Scranton; Lisa Hall Zielinski, director, The University of Scranton’s Small Business Development Center; and Bob Durkin, president, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.