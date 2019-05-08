Article Tools
Photo courtesy of The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce Scranton Lackawanna Industrial Building Company (SLIBCO) recently named its board of directors for 2018-19. SLIBCO is the not-for-profit industrial development affiliate of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce. From left, first row: Penny Common, SLIBCO board vice president; Marianne Gilmartin, SLIBCO board president; Andrew Hailstone; Bob Durkin, SLIBCO board executive vice president, and Jennifer Davis. Back row: Alex Stark; Amy Luyster, Scranton Chamber vice president; Vincent A. Bonaddio; Charles C. Jefferson; Alana Roberts; Kenneth G. Okrepkie; Richard R. Beasley; Donald Brominski; Joseph Ferretti; Christopher L. DiMattio; Thomas Baileys; Philip P. Condron; Frank J. Fata; Paul D. Horger and Andrew Skrip, Scranton Chamber vice president. Patricia P. Acker; Raymond S. Angeli; Susan Duckworth, SLIBCO board treasurer; Lawrence C. Malski; Robert Markowski and James J. Peters, SLIBCO board vice president, are also board members.
