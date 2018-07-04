Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Cooper’s Seafood House, Inc.

Scranton, PA

Member since 1975

coopers-seafood.com

When it comes to having a successful restaurant, Jack Cooper, co-owner of Cooper’s Seafood House, will tell you that, above all else, the main ingredient is quality. Having been in business for more than 70 years, Cooper’s is a staple in the region’s culinary scene and has welcomed a variety of customers from all over, including former President Bill Clinton. In this month’s Small Business Spotlight, Mr. Cooper shares his recipe for success…

Cooper’s has been an institution in NEPA for the past 70 years, why do you think your business has been so successful?

We have been successful because we stress consistency in our business. From the quality of the food, the wait staff and the cleanliness of the property, we never stop trying to improve. We take every recommendation we receive to heart and act on it if needed. We also have a wonderful staff that has become family over the years.

What are some specialties that patrons can’t get anywhere else?

Our homemade soups, especially the Maryland Crab Bisque, are our signature item. Since it was published in Bon Appétit Magazine, it has become our biggest seller. Our other specials are mostly seasonal, but our New Orleans jambalaya, whole crawfish, crawfish étouffée, blackened redfish, smoked Finnan haddie with lobster sauce, scallop risotto, and Rhode Island little neck wild clams are very popular with customers.

What are some of the ways you give back to the local community?

We give to every charity that requests donations. On the last Friday of every month we sponsor a charity “Firkin Friday” where we sell a special one-of-a-kind beer, brewed specially for the event, for $6 a pint and all proceeds are given to the charity. We recently raised $25,000 for St. Joseph’s Center during our 70th anniversary celebration.

How has your business changed over the past 70 years?

From a small restaurant that employed 12 people in 1948, to our current staff of well over 100 people, we have really grown since our opening. We are constantly updating equipment to help us keep up with current customer demands. We are currently in the process of installing a whole new kitchen.

How do you see your business evolving in the future?

We intend to keep on improving our business—the third generation of the Cooper Family will be running the show and will bring new innovative ideas to the business.

How has the Chamber helped your business?

We are thankful for the constant support provided to us by the Chamber over the years. The Chamber is always sending us new customers, and they are always available when you need them.