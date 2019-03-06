Article Tools Font size – + Share This



by Joe Sylvester

Eleven teams of middle-school students from throughout Northeast Pennsylvania will get an inside look at the area’s manufacturing companies, what they make and how they do it.

The seventh- and eighth-grade students, under the guidance of faculty, will shoot videos and interview company managers and employees as part of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center’s (NEPIRC) “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” competition.

“Our pioneer voyage was last year with 11 schools participating, and there are 11 schools again this year,” said Eric Joseph Esoda, NEPIRC president and chief executive officer.

He said they are not all the same schools as last year.

“Some of the schools we did last year had some transitions of faculty and couldn’t participate,” Esoda said.

While this is the second year of the competition here, it has been going on around the state since 2013, when it started in the Lehigh Valley.

Schools partnering with companies

Esoda said the student teams formed under the guidance of a faculty member or a faculty coach. Those teams each partnered with a local manufacturer who agreed to take part.

Esoda said the teams average about eight students apiece.

“This initiative, we’ve got about 100 students involved and 20-some faculty members,” he said.

“We arm them with a GoPro camera along with a script,” he said.

With that script, they record interviews with plant managers, company officials and employees.

“Sometimes they’ll put on their hard hats, goggles, foot protection, ear protection and capture the manufacturing process,” Esoda said. “They are then provided with complimentary software to produce their video.”

Local media experts advise the students how to compress the video down to 2 minutes, do voiceovers, add music and put in transitions between scenes.

The students then post their video to the What’s So Cool About Manufacturing website and use social media to drive students, faculty members, parents and other residents to the site to see and vote for their video.

The winning teams in most creative, most educational, viewers choice, best story, most career awareness and best overall video are presented with a trophy for their school to display, as well as with certificates.

Esoda said there is no monetary prize. The real prizes are the benefit the students get from the experience and the boost in public awareness the manufacturers receive.

Each trophy will be kept at the winning student’s school and the certificates go into each student’s high school file and is something they could add to their resume, Esoda said.

Not to mention the great access the students have to a mentor network. They also benefit from talking with the heads of manufacturing plants, which helps their interviewing skills and gives them experience in holding an adult conversation, he said.

The winning teams qualify for the statewide competition, where winners from the 16 different regions will compete.

Voting March 27-29

Voting on the Northeastern Pennsylvania students’ videos will take place March 27 to 29.

Last year the voting was held over four days and garnered nearly 60,000 votes, Esoda said.

“Our target is to exceed that 60,000 votes,” he said.

The award ceremony is April 9 at The Theatre at North in North Scranton. About 300 people attended last year, including representatives of colleges and universities.

The award ceremony for the statewide competition is April 30.

“This contest is one piece of an overall approach of addressing the manufacturing pipeline workforce challenge,” Esoda said. “This ain’t your grandfather’s manufacturing.”

Today’s manufacturing is high tech, well-paying and challenging, and that’s what the students see early on, he said.

The competition itself gets students more aware of careers in advance manufacturing, not only learning for themselves but promoting manufacturing. That fuels the future workforce and makes the public aware of what the companies make.

Competition spokeswoman Kim Plyler stated educational resources, student camera kits, professional media training from eMediaWorks, student training materials and other project costs were funded by a number of local sponsors, including the PPL Foundation. Platinum level sponsors include the PPL Foundation, the Lackawanna Workforce Investment Board and the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development. Educational sponsors include Keystone College and Luzerne County Community College. LPL Financial is the contest’s Silver-level sponsor this year. Strategic partners include eMediaWorks and Sahl Communications, Inc.

More information on the “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” video contest is available at WhatsSoCool.org, Facebook.com/WSCMNE, and on Twitter via @WSCMNE.

Northeast PA 2019 contest

The 2019 What’s So Cool About Manufacturing? contest for Northeast PA is produced by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center in Hanover Township. Participating schools are from Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Wayne counties.

2019 teams and manufacturers

■ All Saints Academy, Quadrant EPP USA

■ Crestwood Middle, ON Semiconductor

■ Dunmore High, Hendrick Manufacturing

■ J.T. Lambert Intermediate, Weiler Abrasives

■ Mid Valley Junior/Senior High, SIMONA America

■ North Scranton Intermediate, Pride Mobility

■ Leo E. Solomon Plains Memorial Junior/Senior High, Golden Technologies

■ Stroudsburg Junior High, United Envelope

■ Wallenpaupack Area Middle, New Wave Custom Woodworking

■ Western Wayne Middle, Boyce Products

■ Wyoming Valley West Middle, Nivert Metal