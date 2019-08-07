Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Submitted photo Patricia L. Austin, American Medical Association Foundation president and Susan F. Sordoni, VIM founder.

Volunteers in Medicine (VIM) announced Susan F. Sordoni is the recipient of a 2019 Excellence in Medicine Award from the American Medical Association (AMA) Foundation.

Dr. Sordoni founded the Volunteers in Medicine clinic in Wilkes-Barre and remains a dedicated volunteer at the organization.

Sordoni received the Jack B. McConnell, MD Award for Excellence in Volunteerism during an awards ceremony Friday, June 7 at the AMA Foundation Reception in Chicago, Illinois. This award honors a physician in the United States who volunteers to provide care to underserved patients who lack access to health insurance.

Jack B. McConnell opened the first VIM clinic in Hilton Head, South Carolina, in 1994. Inspired by his work, Dr. Sordoni and a team of dedicated individuals opened a full-time, full-service free clinic for working low-income, uninsured residents in Luzerne County in 2008. Since its inception, the clinic has a registered patient base of more than 23,000 people.

The Volunteers in Medicine clinic opened its doors to the community in June of 2008. The dental clinic opened in January of 2011 and quickly became a high demand community resource. Behavioral health services at the clinic expanded in 2015. Specialty services, medications and testing is also offered to provide holistic patient centered care.