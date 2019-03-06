Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Loven Latcham

by Dave Gardner

The case for renewable energy continues to shine as advancing technologies and market forces light the way.

According to the Renewables Global Status Report from REN21, an energy policy multi-stakeholder network, approximately one fifth of the world’s electrical power now is produced from renewable sources. In addition, Fortune has reported eighteen percent of all electricity in the United States is now generated by renewable sources such as solar, wind and hydroelectric.

This production total indicates a rise from the 2016 level of 15 percent renewable energy. Solar and wind projects also made up more than 62 percent of new power construction in 2017 as associated costs for installation dropped.

Within this scenario, the Trump administration is striving to inhibit funding for renewable energy and efficiency programs. However, renewable energy continues to expand due to market forces as solar and wind industries create jobs faster than the rest of the national economy.

Flow technology

Science continues to provide solutions for “holes” in the renewable energy system. Jake Latcham, corporate development manager with Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services, explained the issue of inconsistent output by both solar and wind systems is being addressed via advancements in “flow” battery technology.

Within a flow system, rechargeability is provided by two chemical components dissolved in liquids. The units are massive, and store vast amounts of electricity after a slow, steady charging without the chemical volatility or quick discharge rates of lithium batteries.

Huge banks of flow batteries may provide one solution for energy availability when solar and wind systems are not producing. Challenges still exist for a system scale-up to power grid use, but even the military is researching and subsequently evolving the technology.

A push also is on for installation of non-silicon based solar cells using other generation mediums such as calcium telluride. These cells are cheaper than silicon, and even though they are less efficient with power generation and the Chinese are pumping vast amounts of money into development of a high-efficiency cell, the existing solar technology without silicon can be extremely cost-effective with large solar systems.

“There also is an interesting situation developing in California,” said Latcham. “Solar systems are popping up all around and now produce so much energy the utilities have to scale back production as the excess electricity from the solar panels is dumped into the grid. Then, when power is needed such as during the night, the utilities are having trouble scaling back up quickly.”

Tariff effects?

The hot market and technological advances for renewable power are serving, to a degree, to curb Washington’s discouragement of solar systems. Robert Loven, president of Sustainable Energy Management Systems, explained import tariffs on Chinese cells have proven to be only a minimal force to raise installation costs, although tariffs on aluminum and steel for mounting hardware caused some price fluctuations.

Within this market, Loven’s company is aggressively marketing a system called Reflective Solar Trackers (RST). This is a ground-mounted solar energy collection system that maximizes energy harvesting by tracking the location of the sun throughout the entire day and adjusting the angle of the solar cells accordingly.

According to Loven, an average solar system is capable of no more than 4.5 hours of peak energy production as the sun moves from east to west. An RST system can increase this energy production up to 50 percent, and lower subsequent recovery on investment by one to three years.

The RST systems are also forecasted to be rugged. The cells themselves feature a linear performance warranty of 25 to 30 years, with the tracker expected to have a minimal 25-year life.

Loven emphasized that the specifics of solar plant installation are unique within each situation, making no average or typical scenario available. Technicians must first conduct a site survey, investigate existing electricity costs from the grid, and then forecast installation costs, monies saved and investment returns over many years using proven calculations.

“What you are actually doing with a solar system is creating an energy production plant,” said Loven. “This then allows net metering to become a reality where you sell excess power back into the grid. All of these facts, plus the life of the cells and support equipment, must be considered to calculate the true costs and savings of renewable power generation.”