Photo courtesy of Honesdale National Bank Ten employees, each with five years of service, were recognized at The Honesdale National Bank’s Annual Employee Recognition Dinner held at Lukan’s Farm Resort. David Raven, HNB President & CEO, presided over the program and offered his gratitude for the employees’ service and dedication. From left, first row: honorees Jennifer Jaycox, Ann Marie Grado, Kathryn Jonas and Lisa Valentine. Second row: honorees Nick D’Alberto, Jamie Shnipes and William Carmody and president and CEO Dave Raven. Other honorees include Charlie Curtin, Lori Keller and Judy Williams.