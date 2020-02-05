Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Photo courtesy of Thomas Robbins Photo courtesy of Thomas Robbins

The radome being built at Tobyhanna Army Depot along Perimeter Road will be used to test AN/TSC-167 Satellite Transportable Terminals (STT), replacing the temporary structures in use now. The new facility will protect personnel and systems from inclement weather, while consolidating work processes in a central location. STT overhaul, carried out at Tobyhanna Army Depot since 2013, includes the replacement of cables, line replaceable units and a full paint job. The depot’s overhaul effort brings aging equipment coming from theater to a like-new state. Employees in organizations throughout the installation play an active role in the success of the program. Personnel there joined forces with the Army’s PEO-C3T (Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications -Tactical) Project Manager (PM) Tactical Network (formerly known as PM Warfighter Information Network-Tactical) and U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command’s Integrated Logistics Support Center (ILSC) officials to deliver the critical communications systems to the warfighter faster maximizing readiness and training opportunities.