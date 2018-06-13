Article Tools Font size – + Share This

With technology constantly changing at the blink of an eye, businesses need to do whatever they can to keep up with the flow. The staff at CRI Payroll has made it their mission to ease technological transitions by regularly updating its offerings for clients, including enhanced mobile services and employee web portals.

Meet CRI Payroll:

What services do you provide?

We provide personalized professional payroll services to northeast and central Pennsylvania. We offer paperless payroll options and electronic tax filing services for local and regional businesses, as well as online portal features.

You have been in business more than 50 years, how has processing payrolls changed?

Payroll processing has changed dramatically over the last 50 years. When we first started, the process was very labor intensive—you had to drive to each customer and pick up payroll information. The punch card was labor-intensive and data entry was processed on very large processors. Changes to tax information or employee information had to be manually changed on each employee and employer card as warranted. Each accurately completed payroll would have to be delivered by hand on payroll day. Now, payroll and tax information can be updated automatically, via your mobile phone, laptop or desktop computer. There is no need to fax, call or pick up your information. A state-of-the-art, fully encrypted automatic payroll can be processed next day or on the same day, if needed.

What makes your customer service stand out from the rest?

Our outstanding customer service is and has always been of the highest standard. Any questions or concerns will always be handled as a priority and efficiently. We can handle a large company payroll or a small business payroll.

Why is it important for a business to have a local payroll processor?

We are a family-owned business that supports local business and shares the same interests in our community. CRI Payroll has supported local school districts, advertising companies, banks and non-profit organizations. Our dedication to helping others is our mission.

What are some new services you are seeking to implement in the future?

We are looking forward to a great new year with enhancing our online portal and promoting our mobile services where companies can have employees clock in and out by using their cell phones.