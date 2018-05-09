Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Susan Herlands, owner of My Mother’s Delicacies in Scranton.

My Mother’s Delicacies Scranton Member Since 2015 www.mymothersdelicacies.com

Almost everyone can relate to the story of a cherished family recipe that has been passed down from generation to generation. In 1988, Susan Herlands, owner of My Mother’s Delicacies, decided to take her grandmother’s recipe for rugelach from her parents’ dining room to the tables of many families throughout our region and beyond. Now in its 30th year, My Mother’s Delicacies continues to grow and evolve with each passing year.

Meet Susan Herlands:

What motivated you to start your business?

In 1988, I decided to test market my grandmother’s rugelach in my family’s supermarket. My mother and I prepared what we thought would be a week’s worth of product, but we ran out in two hours. This initial success convinced me to pursue my dream of starting my own business. I hired a baker and bought an industrial-sized rolling pin, and I just hit the ground running. I went on the road and sold the rugelach wherever I could. By Christmas of that year, I had to hire 17 bakers to keep up with local orders. After our first year in business I realized that the rugelach would need to be automated to keep up with growing sales. Six years ago, we built a brand new, state-of-the-art facility just a few miles down the road from my original location.

What are some of your best-selling items and why do you think they are so popular?

Rugelach will always be my signature item. The cinnamon nut flavor was always everyone’s favorite, but the raspberry and chocolate flavors are equally as popular today. The next most popular items are our hand-rolled Hungarian kipfel, gourmet mini turnovers and our butter walnut and pecan snowball cookies, which are also known as Mexican wedding cookies.

How has your business evolved over the years?

When I originally started my business, we manufactured only rugelach, and the majority of my customers were local mom-and-pop stores. Today, My Mother’s Delicacies is not just a rugelach bakery, but it is a full-line gourmet bakery featuring premium European-style pastries delivered to national grocery chains, wholesale clubs, food service distributors and purveyors of fine foods.

What are your upcoming plans for your business?

I am always looking to grow my sales and turn My Mother’s Delicacies into a household name. Along with sales comes the need for more people in my company, greater expansion of my facility and additional equipment. We are continually researching and developing and hope to expand our product line once more.

How has your Chamber membership helped your business?

I appreciate the community events, advertising and publicity opportunities offered by the Chamber. The Chamber has always made a point to recognize any change, update or innovation with my business and it seeks to be the local avenue for support and growth for My Mother’s Delicacies.