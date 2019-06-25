Submitted photo Members of the Board of The John and Helen Villaume Foundation presented Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine with a scholarship for a medical school student whose home residence is Wayne County. The purpose of the scholarship is to support a medical student who demonstrates an interest in pursuing a career as a physician in Wayne County upon graduation. It is the Board’s hope that by providing this financial incentive, the area can increase the number of physicians practicing locally. The $40,000 award is based upon the student’s academic achievements, need and the recommendation of the Geisinger Commonwealth’s Scholarship Committee recommendation. Those eligible will be a third and/or fourth year student. From left: Jane Kanyock, Geisinger director of corporate and foundation relations; Marise Garofalo, Geisinger vice president for institutional advancement; Stephanie Tilberry, Geisinger medical student; Dipam Shah, Geisinger medical student; Paul Edwards, Villaume Foundation board member; Dr. Paula Bennett, Villaume Foundation board member; William Samford, Villaume Foundation board member, and Jon Villaume, Villaume Foundation board member.