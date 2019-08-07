The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education celebrated the accomplishments of the 2019 graduating class of 57 physicians on Saturday, June 22 at Hotel Anthracite, Carbondale.

This class is one of the organization’s largest to date and consists of 27 internal medicine physicians, 27 family medicine physicians and 3 cardiologists. Forty-one doctors will have completed their residency training in Northeastern Pennsylvania and 16 physicians in the organization’s National Family Medicine Residency (NFMR) will have trained at one of four affiliated sites throughout the U.S.

NFMR graduates were trained at partnering community-based hospitals and Federally Qualified Health Centers in Tucson, Arizona; Washington, D.C.; New Richmond, Ohio and Auburn, Washington. Of the 16 NFMR physician graduates, nine have confirmed employment in underserved areas throughout the country.

Eleven physicians in the 2019 graduating class planned to continue their medical careers within Northeast Pennsylvania.

At the ceremony, select graduates, faculty members and organizational affiliates were recognized for their outstanding commitment to and success within the program. Award winners are:

Bost Award

Mary Sewatsky, MD

Community Oriented Primary Care Project Award, National Family Medicine Residency

Rachel Gougian, DO

Golden Stethoscope Award, Internal Medicine Residency

Mahmoud M. Khalaf, MD

Faculty of the Year, National Family Medicine Residency

Nathan Kittle, MD

Outstanding Resident Award, National Family Medicine Residency

Wesley Jones, DO

Practice Improvement Award, National Family Medicine Residency

Sana Waseem, DO

Robert E. Wright Award, Internal Medicine

Dhaval P. Patel, DO

Society of Teachers of Family Medicine Award, Family Medicine, Luzerne

Gurvinder Singh Dhaliwal, MD

Teacher of the Year, Cardiology

Samir Pancholy, MD

Teacher of the Year, Family Medicine, Lackawanna

Enrique Samonte, MD

Teacher of the Year, Family Medicine, Luzerne

Deborah Spring, MD

Teacher of the Year, Internal Medicine

Bojana Milekic, MD