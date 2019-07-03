Submitted photo The Wright Center for Community Health has been designated as a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike (FQLA) by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). This designation is a result of the organization’s pursuit of and commitment to providing high-quality, accessible, safety-net healthcare services in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Executive Leadership team members, from left: Suzanne Fletcher, CPA, chief financial officer, The Wright Center for Community Health; Jennifer Walsh, Esq., senior vice president and general counsel, The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education; Linda Thomas-Hemak, MD, CEO, The Wright Center for Community Health; Jignesh Sheth, MD, chief medical officer, The Wright Center for Community Health.