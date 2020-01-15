Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Tobyhanna Army Depot’s continued success has led to several exciting new opportunities, strengthening its grasp on future Department of Defense (DoD) maintenance requirements.

The depot recently welcomed its newest workload, the U.S. Navy RIM-7 Sea Sparrow, a ship-borne anti-missile weapon system. The Sea Sparrow is considered a critical component of naval defense systems and is valuable against sea-skimming missiles.

“Sea Sparrow came to us based upon the success of our RAM Launcher Program,” said Rob Fried, a logistics management specialist in the Production Management Direcorate. “It was great to see that our job well done resulted in a happy customer and increased workload.”

The Sea Sparrow program is currently funded for 21 assets this current fiscal year and increases workload for Tobyhanna’s overhaul and refinishing cost centers.

The depot’s Sustainment Planning Division is in the process of preparing for additional new workload. The test and repair maintenance program for the components of the U.S. Army AN/TPQ-53 radar will arrive later this year. Like its predecessors, the AN/TPQ-36 and AN/TPQ-37 medium range radars, the AN/TPQ-53 aids troops by detecting, classifying, tracking and locating enemy attacks.

New workload opportunities were also the topic of discussion during the September Association of the United States Army luncheon. The luncheon’s panel discussion featured Dr. Portia Crowe, chief data officer, Army Futures Command’s Network Cross-Functional Team and Lt. Col. Brandon Baer, product manager for Helicopter and Multi-Mission Radios, project manager, Tactical Radios.