To Adam Davis, excellence is not about being the best at a job, but doing your best at the job. As a Realtor with Classic Properties in Clarks Summit, he tries to do just that every day.

Davis graduated from Bishop Hannan High School, attended The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, and graduated from the Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management.

Davis became a licensed real estate agent in 2005, and has helped hundreds of buyers and sellers throughout northeast Pennsylvania since. He has sold more than $50,000,000 in sales volume. He enjoys working in all aspects of real estate transactions, marketing and staging and developing customized strategies for his clients.

His mentors include Diane Calabro and Steven Farrell of Classic Properties.

“They both took me under their wings and gave me the tools and support to make me the Realtor I am today,” he said. “They took a chance on a 25-year-old kid with no experience and instilled the confidence in me to succeed in a very competitive business.”

Davis attributes his success to treating everyone with respect and giving everything his best effort.

“If you cannot stop thinking about it, do not stop working for it,” he said, adding he applies this to both his personal and professional life.

He is especially grateful for the support of his husband, Steven Wallace, and his entire family, including his parents, Nancy Kulick Davis and Paul Davis.

He is actively involved with the Greater Scranton Board of Realtors and served as the 2017 president of the board of directors. He has been a member of various committees including the Community Service Committee on which he volunteers for St. Joseph’s Center Telethon and the Ronald McDonald House Gourmet Gala, among others.

He was awarded Realtor of the Year in 2017 by the Greater Scranton Board of Realtors, has been a member of the Classic Properties Presidents Circle since 2006 and received the Scranton Times Readers’ Choice award in 2015.

Davis resides in the Green Ridge section of Scranton. Outside of work, he enjoys renovation projects, landscaping and traveling.