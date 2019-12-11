Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Cyrus Entezam believes in keeping a creative mind every day in order to attain success in one’s life. The 25-year-old also believes in dedication and performs a job until it is done and done well.

As a graphic designer and the lead videographer of MCR Design Group, Entezam travels to a lot of venues and records major events. He also contracts out his work to record concerts and corporate commercials.

According to its website, MCR Design Group is “an elite group of professionals based out of Northeastern Pennsylvania specializing in bringing your events to life.”

“With a team that is ready to work for you on every creative aspect of your future event, MCR has the knowledge, the resources and the reputation to make your event one that will stand out from all the others,” the website reads. “With an outstanding track record in weddings, corporate events, concerts and even music conferences, MCR Design Group is your one-stop source for every aspect of your event.”

The company specializes in production, rentals, design and wedding and event coordination.

After studying drawing and design at Old Dominion University, Entezam was employed at a retail store in Virginia while acquiring freelance jobs filming weddings and music videos for local artists. He made Pennsylvania his home after being accepted onto the MCR team.

His brother and his current employer have mentored him throughout his life. Through his jobs and routes in life, his mentors have always been major supporters and teachers, helping him learn many new talents and teaching him to profit from his many talents in his career field.

He believes in staying humble and uses this philosophy every day.

Entezam is grateful to his parents, who have always been his biggest fans and have always been there for him through his accomplishments and as well as downfalls.

He is an entrant in the 2019 VA Film Festival - 9 Pillars Hip/Hop music video showcase.

He is working on a major music video production in the Wilkes-Barre and Pittston areas with a full cast, make-up team, crew and sets.

The young man is always open to aiding aspiring videographers and creative minds in the area.