Dan Pittman believes people are much more capable as performers when they do not give in to the “can’t, don’t or won’t” of new experiences in the creative arts.

“It puts a limitation on your abilities, and we are capable of so much more than we give ourselves credit for,” said the artistic director and owner of Act Out Theatre Group LLC in Dunmore.

The young man works with children and teens from age 4 to seniors in high school who have a passion for theater and performing. He is responsible for all of the theater operations including show direction, choreography, construction of sets, maintaining the front lobby and many administrative duties.

Pittman began his theater career at the age of 10. He majored in musical theater at Desales University and graduated in 2012. After a few odd jobs and random acting gigs, the performer settled in as a crew member at Chipotle Mexican Grill in Chambersburg. Throughout his tenure at Chipotle, he worked his way up the management chain to kitchen and then service manager. He also worked in other locations such as Penn State, Lehigh Valley and both King of Prussia locations. That journey took him to be part of openings in new restaurants in Christiana Mall, Carlisle, Baltimore and Wilkes-Barre.

After two years at Chipotle, the young man left to teach dance full time and substitute teach on the side. He then took on a choreography job at the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, working on Rock of Ages. He also choreographed/directed in KISS Theatre, Act Out and Music Box Dinner Playhouse.

The former owners of Act Out approached him about purchasing the business in 2017.

“After working with them on various productions for nine months, I ultimately fell in love with the atmosphere they created and working with the young performers,” he said.

The building was sold in April 2018 and the company reopened Act Out only 19 days after moving to its new location on Grove Street in Dunmore.

William Thobaben, Pittman’s high school theater director, was a great mentor to the young man, and instilled the passion he has for theater today. More recently, Jessica Suda became a mentor and role model.

He attributes his success to the confidence his workshop participants and their parents have in him. He says he is ahead in his long-term goals, already owning the performing arts business at age 29.

Having a supportive mother has a positive impact on his life, as well.

“She never gave up or stopped believing in me,” he said.

He also believes friends are the family one gets to choose, and his chosen family is especially supportive of his endeavors. His roommate and best friend, Kalen Churcher, volunteers her time to help work with the children.

Pittman was a Northeast Pennsylvania Theatre Alliance (NEPTA) award nominee for Best Choreographer (2016 and 2017). He belongs to the Publicity Committee and the Music Box Players and is an event host for QueerNEPA.