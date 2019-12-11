Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Dr. Kaitlyn Connors cares for her patients as if they were members of her own family, and at the end of each day she finishes knowing she did her best and her best is good enough.

“Success doesn’t happen overnight and not by accident,” Connors said. “It takes hard work, perseverance, learning, sacrifice and most importantly the love of what you are doing.”

As a chiropractor at Northeast Rehabilitation Associates and her own practice, Pittston Chiropractic Clinic, she provides chiropractic care for patients of all ages, from newborns to her oldest patient at the age of 94.

Following high school, Connors chose to continue her academic and athletic career at Susquehanna University, majoring in biology while playing field hockey and softball.

“I always knew I wanted to go into health care,” she said. “I just was not sure what path, but being an athlete helped me discover chiropractic and eventually lead me into this profession.”

She attended New York Chiropractic College, where her brother, Dr. Patrick Connors was studying at the time.

“It was an immediate fit,” she said.

She then returned to her hometown and began her practice in Pittston, while commuting from Quakertown where she was employed at another practice. She eventually returned to the area full time to her current practices.

Her brother is her mentor.

“He is someone who I always look to for advice within our careers,” she said. “It is a lot of fun having a family member in the same profession and being only 18 months apart in age. We have a lot of the same ideas and run our practices very similar.”

Her success, she admits, is largely due to her parents. Her father, Patrick Connors, principal officer of Teamsters Local 401, instilled in her from a young age the importance of a good work ethic. Her mother, Christine Connors, retired from PNC Bank, always encouraged her children to be the best they could be when it came to school, athletics and family.

“I cannot help but to think without their continued support, I would not be where I am today,” Connors said.

She also receives tremendous support from her fiance, Damon Tanona, who is always encouraging her to follow her dreams.

Connors was named the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce’s STEM Professional of the Year. She is an international certified chiropractic sports physician, a DOT Certified medical examiner and a certified independent chiropractic examiner and holds an advanced certificate in whole foods nutrition. She is a member of the Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association, the American Chiropractic Association and the American Board of Independent Medical Examiners.

She is also the head field hockey coach at Pittston Area High School and volunteers at local health fairs and community events.