Eric Fino lives by the philosophy of treating others as he himself would like to be treated. In his day-to-day dealings with people, he keeps a positive attitude and is always kind and compassionate with his fellow man.

As the work zone coordinator at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, he is responsible for reviewing traffic control plans for upcoming construction projects and supporting ongoing construction projects. He oversees the proper setup of work zones in construction; designs emergency bridge closure detour routes; reviews highway occupancy permit traffic control plans, superload routes and traffic management plans; participates in planning future projects; enters information into the road condition reporting system which uploads traffic information into PA511 and participates in yearly training for construction and maintenance personnel.

Fino believes he is where he is today due to working hard and staying focused on what he wanted his future to be.

“Throughout my high school career, I tinkered with everything I could get my hands on, from working on cars to helping put together stage equipment for my high school’s Christmas play,” he said. “I learned early that I was a hands-on learner. Upon graduation from high school, he attended Pennsylvania College of Technology for its hands-on civil engineering program. Throughout college, he spent his summers interning at PennDOT applying that year’s book knowledge to the field he found so interesting.

Jonathan Eboli has been a great mentor to Fino during his career at PennDOT.

“He [Eboli] pushed me and continues to have me strive to further my career,” said Fino.

He attributes his success in life to the dedication of his parents and their goal for him to succeed.

“I was taught nothing is given to you for free; you have to go out and earn it,” he explained, adding he followed that belief throughout his life.

Fino’s entire family was supportive of him as he pursued his engineering career, and to this, he is grateful.

Fino attained the rank of Eagle Scout; was named employee of the month by PennDOT for June 2019; and placed second at the Northeast Fair for a metal sculpture he designed.

In the community, the engineer assists the local Boy Scout troop with its community service projects and is an active member at the Pittston YMCA. He also assists Lynnettes Twirlerettes in local parades and events, sometimes dressing up as the “heat miser” in the Scranton Santa Parade.