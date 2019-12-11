Article Tools Font size – + Share This



When Glynis Johns performs a task, you can rest assured her heart is in it. She always pushes through, because she believes there is triumph on the other side of adversity.

As the founder and CEO of the Black Scranton Project, the young woman is an advocate for her community. The project is dedicated to archiving and celebrating the African American history of Scranton. As a native of Scranton, where her family has resided for many generations, Johns was determined to uncover the rich history of African Americans since the 1800s.

“I have made it my mission to re-stitch their narratives and black heritage back into the cultural fabric of Scranton,” she said. “I do this because I think about the kids who look like and feel out of place or cultural-less despite being born and raised right here.”

Johns spends a lot of time representing and advocating for the black community, marginalized communities and students of color in the region.

With a great team of board members, she deferred some of her many jobs but is still responsible for social media pages and maintenance of a growing archive. And she is the brain behind all the research and organization of events and programs.

When Johns began working on her master’s degree in sociology at St. John’s University, the Black Scranton Project was her graduate thesis, investigating why the black community is overlooked and seen as transient in Scranton. After its completion, she returned to Scranton to share the research with her community. She began speaking at universities and businesses and was awarded a grant from the Willary Foundation – a step forward for Black Scranton’s Black History Month exhibit, which attracted more than 1,600 visitors.

Finding herself invested, she decided to pursue her Ph.D in African American history.

“I found so much to be proud of,” Johns said. “It is a labor of love, but I love how the work I do inspires others to value local history and local narratives. I think that is what makes the city ‘electric.’”

Her mentors have been Dr. Natalie P. Byfield of St. John’s University and Dr. Erica Armstrong Dunbar at Rutgers University.

Johns attributes her success to Louise Tanner Brown (1883-1955), who she likes to say found her in the archives.

“She lived her life as a successful businesswoman here in Scranton, an activist of early 20th century civil rights movements, educator, public speaker and humanitarian,” Johns said. “She’d often say black folks only want the rights to which they are entitled. So I continue her legacy and activism.”

Johns’ late father, Waverly Johns, who loved Scranton more than anyone the historian has ever met, was her biggest cheerleader and never let her give up on anything. Her mother, Sonia Morgan, is her rock, and the first to know all of her historical discoveries. Her brothers, Denzel and Garrett, her incredible friends and the community are important facets of her life.

Johns was recently appointed to the Scranton Public Library Authority, the Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Council, Scranton Mayor’s Art and Culture Commission, the Association for the Study of African American Life and Culture (ASALH) and is a Rutgers University first-year Ph.D. student.