Joshua Braddell tries hard not to take life too seriously.

“I want to be able to look back on my actions and be proud of what I have done,” Braddell said. “I want my children to be proud of their father and see that how we treat people is most important.”

As a certified nurse practitioner and director of nurse practitioner and physician assistant services at The Wright Center for Community Health, the young man noted his first and foremost responsibility is to his patients.

In his director role, he oversees the nurse practitioners and physician assistants who work at The Wright Center’s various locations, and is responsible for 14 NPs and PAs at six different clinics between Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. He also serves as a preceptor to many of the local NP and PA programs students, a responsibility he enjoys.

Having grown up in northeast New Jersey, Braddell attended The University of Scranton, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing. He returned home only to go back to Scranton in 2009 to begin work at Geisinger Community Medical Center as an RN. He returned to the university for his master’s degree in nursing. He began work for The Wright Center after graduation and has been there since.

His professors and preceptors at the University – including Dr. Joanne Nicoteri and Dr. MaryJane Hanson, who worked diligently to prepare their students to be exceptional health care providers – have been his mentors.

Braddell’s mother and father were both nurses, and he was inspired by how the lives of essential strangers are made better by nurses. This is what drew him to the profession of nursing. After the untimely passing of his father, he was raised by his single mother who worked tirelessly to care for his brother, sister and him.

“She instilled in us the desire to succeed at what we care about,” Braddell said of his mother. “We were taught not to give up and to pursue our dreams.”

The undying support of his wife is his lifeline. While working and attending school full time, he and his wife, Sarah, got married and had their first son.

“Honestly, I do not know how we made it some days, but without my wife, I do not know where we would be,” he said.

The couple now has two sons, Landon, 5, and Lucas, 2, and is expecting their third child soon.

In addition to work, Braddell spends as much time as he can with his family, and they are active members in their church and community. He volunteers for his son’s youth sports and participates in a number of community events. He is a former volunteer fire fighter. He also works at The University of Scranton as part time faculty in their undergraduate nursing program. He spends time with local hospice organizations as well.

Braddell is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and Pennsylvania Coalition of Nurse Practitioners.