Joya Whittington believes the success in her life comes from servant leadership – the only way to lead.

“I believe that we were created to work and work hard in all areas of live,” she said. “I also believe in the pursuit of humility every day.”

As the director of athletics and the head women’s basketball coach at Lackawanna College, Whittington oversees 14 sports and their head coaches as well as an athletic staff with five employees. She performs responsibilities such as recruiting and day-to-day sport program functions and meeting with the college’s coaches to help ensure programs are run at the highest level of collegiate athletics. She also oversees athletic department marketing and social media management in collaboration with the college’s advancement department and collaborates with other major departments at the college in order to build relationships and resources for the coaches, staff and student athletes.

At Carbondale Area High School, of which she is a graduate, she played varsity basketball for four years under the direction of her father and head coach, Patrick Whittington.

“Coaching is in my blood, and I knew at a very young age I wanted to be a coach and stay in basketball as long as I possibly could,” she said.

The high school standout received a scholarship to Seton Hill University, where she majored in business and minored is psychology, with a specialization in sport management. Upon graduation, she began her coaching career as a graduate assistant on the Seton Hill women’s basketball bench. She also completed her MBA with a specialization in entrepreneurial studies during that time. After two years as an assistant, Whittington was offered an opportunity to come back to her roots and began a head coaching career at Lackawanna College.

After spending a season as the part-time head women’s basketball coach, she was offered a full-time position in the athletic department. She was then offered a job as an assistant coach with Lamar University, an NCAA Division I school in Beaumont, Texas. After 10 months in the south, the young woman realized that her roots were in northeast Pennsylvania and the East Coast.

Lackawanna College immediately offered her a full-time position in athletics along with the head women’s basketball job, and she accepted the position of athletic director the following year.

In addition to her father, another great mentor in her life has been Ferne Labati, her college coach.

Blessed with the ability to lead at a young age, she is grateful to her tremendous parents who knew how to put truth and grace into her life every day.

“My family is the rock of my foundation as a woman,” she said.

She was named to the E-Magnify Women in Business and District O Coach of the Year for two years, and she received the 2019 National Championship Sportsmanship award. She has been a member of the WBCA since 2013.

The coach is proud of the extensive volunteer work the women’s basketball program performs in the community including at Park Hill Church’s A Night to Shine, basketball camps for the PA Virtual Charter School, basketball practices at community schools and Lackawanna College’s Out of the Blue and Somebody’s Someone.