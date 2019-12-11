Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Kathleen Barry was raised to be a hard worker, and as a result, she has always worked multiple jobs and balanced many responsibilities in her life.

These skills are valuable to her position as manager of primary care and dental services at The Wright Center for Community Health in Jermyn. She oversees the day-to-day operations of the Mid Valley practice, which operates 365 days a year and 83 hours a week. She works to maintain schedules for medical and dental providers and staff and works to help increase access and services for patients in the community.

“I work for an organization that is community-focused,” Barry said. “Every day I am at work my focus is on the patient, whether I am directly helping one patient or helping to coordinate a community event for many patients.”

Barry earned her undergraduate degree from The University of Scranton in exercise sciences and sport with a concentration in nutrition. She then went on to earn her master’s degree at St. Joseph’s University in long-term care administration.

“My passion has always been helping others,” she said. “I am a people person and like to help others. I had to find my niche, which is coordinating, project management and working with others.”

The young woman’s grandparents are her mentors.

“I spent a lot of time with them growing up and listening to their stories, experiences and taking their advice,” she said. “Their involvement in my life has been key in making the person I am today.”

While she lives her life by a few different philosophies, the most important to her is that if she is not happy, she makes a change.

“I am always in pursuit in finding my happiness,” she said. “I am a true believer that you need to continuously look and work toward your happiness. I also believe you need to be able to adapt as well in order to achieve it.”

Barry’s parents, Robert and Shirley, are also big supporters of the young woman and her career. Her sister, Erin, and brother, Peter, as well as her extended family, have also been there for her and offer her inspiration in her life when she needs it most.

Barry is also on the Keystone Health Information Exchange (KeyHIE) board and is a member of the Lackawanna County Elder Justice Multidisciplinary Team.