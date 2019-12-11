Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Over the past 12 years, Constantino’s Catering and Events grew from three to 60 employees.

“The success of our business is directly tied to the quality of hard-working people who choose to spend their weekends, holidays and evenings being part of our team and making our customers’ special days and occasions successful,” said Lawrence (Larry) Nicolais Jr., president and owner of the business. “As much as I owe to all of the people who have influenced me throughout my life, I would never have been successful without the amazing staff working for us every day.”

Nicolais oversees the day-to-day operations of the business. He manages the kitchen staff, food preparation and execution of the food service. He is also in charge of the finances and bookkeeping and the weekly staff scheduling.

Constantino’s is a community partner for numerous events and supports the Waverly Community House, Scranton Preperatory School, the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple (SCC), Friends of the Poor and numerous religious organizations in the area.

Nicolais grew up in Dunmore, and his family owned many area businesses. The biggest influence on his career was the Green Ridge Club, owned and operated by his parents from 1977-2004.

“I grew up in that business happily washing dishes, busing tables, cooking, bartending and caring for the building,” he said.

He also worked making pasta and baskets for his brother’s business, which became the namesake for Constantino’s Catering and Events.

After graduating from Scranton Prep, he attended the University of Pittsburgh and earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance.

“The four years I spent in Pittsburgh, the friends I made and my membership in the Sigma Chi Fraternity gave me the growth and maturity that became the foundation for the life I live today,” he said.

During his college years, his family departed the food business, but he insisted on staying in the game, catering golf tournaments during the summer and dinner before the theatre at the SCC for Fidelity Bank.

Nicolais bought the former Lettieri Bakery in Dunmore in 2009 and turned it into an off-premises catering hub and soon came to occupy four more buildings there, housing an office, commissary, showroom and catering warehouse. He bought the former Patsel’s Restaurant in Glenburn Township in 2016 and turned it into a full-service wedding and events venue. The initial construction project won a Pride and Progress award for the best interior renovation in 2017 and was voted best place to have a wedding by Times-Tribune readers in 2018 and 2019.

Nicolais resides in Dalton with his wife, Caitlin, and daughter, Claire.

“They are my everything,” he said of his family.

His wife helps maintain the venue’s gorgeous feel, inside and out, and his father-in-law, Michael maintains the venue and gardens, keeping them pristine.