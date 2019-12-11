Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Michael Magistro is not always found on the road most traveled.

“The really great experiences in life are not found on predetermined tracks and streets, but on the side streets and alleys one often overlooks,” Magistro said. “Basically, there’s no need to rush life; things will happen as they do, and there’s no reason to not explore everything while you can.”

As the marketing manager at the Slocum Firm in Scranton, Magistro collaborates with the principal owner of the company to strategize and execute marketing plans that cover multiple mediums for clients and seeks to innovate the marketing process within the legal industry. He also assists on the legal side by helping guide cases from initial intake through settlement or trial.

The businessman takes time to teach people how to cook authentic Chinese and Spanish dishes, particularly paella valenciana. He works with the local Hispanic population to help coordinate legal assistance and to help their businesses rise to be the best they can be.

A northeast Pennsylvania native, Magistro attended Marywood University earning an undergraduate degree in Spanish and Chinese. He moved to New York for a short while only to return home where he began working in the health care field.

“That experience helped me realize I wanted to pursue graduate education,” he said. “It was during that time that I became involved with my current place of employment as an intern and later as a full-time employee.”

His mentors include his current employer, Matthew Slocum, Esq., and Jason Daenons.

Viewing everything as interconnected, the young man has used that mindset to understand that everything comes as a result of multiple factors, rather than one cause.

“It is sort of like a Venn diagram where success is the spot where every ring overlays,” he said. “I like to properly contextualize situations before doing anything major and keep my ears open to those whose opinions I respect to help guide me.”

He also believes his linguistic background helps him in many ways, although they are not always obvious.

“Language acquisition forces the brain to function differently, always seeking out different solutions and relating everything to context in order to properly translate,” he said. “I apply that to my everyday life to better analyze and solve issues.”

Magistro said his wonderful mother has supported him in the decisions he made to get to where he now is. He added he has an incredible partner who constantly challenges him to further growth and to be a better version of himself.

Magistro received the Wanda Persechetti Medal for Excellence in foreign language and placed in the top five of Techbridge Collegiate Business Plan Competition in 2019. He is co-chair of the Young Professionals committee at the Scranton Chamber of Commerce. He earned his MBA from Marywood University in 2019.