From a young age, Stephen Kopko’s parents instilled in him a hard work ethic, which he attributes as the reason for his success.

“I am the first member of my family to become a lawyer, and their encouragement guided me during the difficult process that was law school and the bar exam,” he said.

As an associate attorney at Cummins Law, he represents members of the community as well as local businesses in matters involving automobile accidents, trucking accidents, slip or trip and fall events and property damage claims. The civil litigation attorney also provides legal analysis and opinions to insurance companies as it pertains to coverage issues.

“I handle each stage of the lawsuit from when it is first filed until trial,” he said. “I also engage in settlement negotiations in many of my cases on a daily basis.”

He and his partner, Daniel Cummins, also write articles that are published in the Pennsylvania Law Weekly, Pennsylvania Lawyer Magazine and the Pennsylvania Defense Institute’s publication, Counterpoint about trends in the law of personal injury.

He is a 2004 graduate of Seton Catholic High School; 2008 Magna Cum Laude graduate of King’s College and 2011 graduate of Syracuse University College of Law.

While he had many mentors along the way including teachers from high school, professors from college and basketball coaches, his current mentor is Daniel Cummins, the founding partner of Cummins Law and author of the legal blog, Talk.

“Dan is one of the leading civil litigation attorneys in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and is regarded as an ethical, thorough, intelligent and aggressive lawyer by both the judges and other attorneys,” Kopko said.

“Mediocrity is the scourge of our society,” is the philosophy by which he lives.

His wife, Julia, is a constant support and provides him with the ultimate guidance to achieve success.

“Whether it is listening to my opening or closing argument while I prepare for trial, or providing me with key insights on a case, my wife is the most intelligent person I know and has helped me become the lawyer that I am today,” he said.

Kopko and his wife recently had a daughter, Imogene.

“I am amazed at how great of a mother my wife is to our daughter,” he said.

His parents, Steve and Peg Kopko, are also great support systems in his life and provided him with the encouragement, guidance and support he needed to pursue his dreams as he was growing up.

Kopko is a co-chair of the Our Lady of the Snows Country Bazaar, which takes place every August. He is responsible for the oversight of all of the operations of the bazaar and organizing the vendors and the many volunteers. The Country Bazaar is the largest fundraiser for the Our Lady of the Snows Parish in Clarks Summit and is now in its 27th year.

“It attracts thousands from all over Pennsylvania, and is a gathering of the Abington Community for fun and fellowship,” Kopko said.