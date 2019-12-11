Article Tools Font size – + Share This



If you know your why, you can surely endure the how, according to Todd Pousley.

As the Neighborhood Revitalization Manager for NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania, his belief is important in the work he performs every day.

By collaborating with local government officials, community organizations and residents, the young man plans improvements in communities throughout Lackawanna County. He is currently leading the development of a 10-year neighborhood revitalization plan for West Scranton, where he lives. He is also directing two home repair programs for Scranton residents: the Scranton Homebuyer Assistance Program and Beautiful Blocks. In addition, he oversees NeighborWorks’ website, social media, newsletter and other marketing efforts.

He earned his bachelor of fine art in graphic design and his master of public administration both from Marywood University. He is a graduate of Leadership Lackawanna’s Core Program and earned his nonprofit leadership certificate from The University of Scranton this past year.

He believes his success is due to a clear, uncompromising focus on improving his community and helping others, which was sparked by volunteer experiences in college.

“As an undergraduate at Marywood, I participated in numerous national and international service trips to places like the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky, post-Katrina New Orleans and Guatemala to help others in need,” he said.

While still in school, he joined the board of Habitat for Humanity of Lackawanna County, leading the organization as board president for six years.

“That experience – as challenging as it was – convinced me that the nonprofit sector was where I could have the greatest impact,” he said.

Pousley serves on two boards: Friends of the Poor (since 2015) and Leadership Lackawanna (since 2018). He chairs Leadership Lackawanna’s selection committee and has served as a group project advisor for three years. He previously spent seven years on the board of Habitat for Humanity of Lackawanna County, including his presidency, and two years on the board of the American Advertising Federation (AAF) of Northeast Pennsylvania.

Jesse Ergott, NeighborWorks’ CEO, was his mentor long before he became Pousley’s boss.

“He provided a lot of valuable advice for leading a struggling, all-volunteer organization like Habitat for Humanity,” Pousley said. “Later, when I decided to shift my career focus from marketing to nonprofit management, he guided me through the transition, helping me develop career goals and job opportunities.”

He receives tremendous support from his parents, Tim and Patrice Pousley; his 8-year-old daughter, Addison and his four younger siblings.

He was named Leadership Lackawanna’s Advisor of the Year in 2019 and received the Walton medal for excellence in public administration and the Sister M. Margrete Kelley medal for distinction in community service, both from Marywood University.