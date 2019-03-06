Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Amy Clegg embraces opportunities presented to her and does not give up.

“I strive to discover the truth and beauty in the very essence of life,” she said.

Clegg is the owner of Express Employment Professionals in Scranton. In this role, her goal is to make every day an adventure. She leads, guides, organizes and fosters a fun and creative work environment.

“I want to coach and inspire my team to reach new heights and to develop future leaders to achieve their absolute best,” she said. “I try to lead and inspire my team to do great things.”

The company aids clients in finding great jobs and helping companies find great people. Along the way they also do good things, through their Express “Brand it Blue” community initiative.

“Last year, we had an event with our Express Clydesdales before the Scranton St. Patrick’s Day parade with 2,000 people in the community who came to meet and greet our Express Clydesdales,” Clegg said. “We raised $10,000 for the Ruel Foundation Orphanage in the Philippines for orphaned or malnourished children.”

The company also offers scholarships to McCann, Penn Foster and Johnson College students, as well as to high school students in the Clydesdale Queen Essay Contest.

“Our goal is to nurture, inspire and influence young women who are motivated in entrepreneurship, a desire to lead in business and do good for the community,” Clegg said.

She also conducts food drives, raises money for local children’s hospitals and presented an International Fashion Show with the International Business Club of University of Scranton when the director of the Ruel Foundation was visiting.

Clegg began working in the staffing industry in Stroudsburg in 1990, while attending East Stroudsburg University. She opened her first office in East Stroudsburg in 1997 and a second in Scranton in 2000. In 2009, she teamed up with Express Employment Professionals.

“It meant giving up my independence, but it turned out to be the best business decision I ever made,” she said. “We were able to help so many more people find good jobs and we have had one amazing adventure after another, ever since.”

She is currently completing a two-year Leadership Academy program and anticipates to graduate in May.

The entrepreneur attributes her success to hard work, determination and a positive attitude. And her husband and children have provided her with great support. Her mentor has been her mother, Joan Dougher, who will soon celebrate her 90th birthday.

She is a nine-time recipient of the Bronze Circle of Excellence award; received Franchisee of the Month, 50 Top Women in Business; Small Business Advocate Award and the Marketing and Public relations award of Excellence.

She is on the board of directors of the Ruel Foundation and a member of the Abington Heights Civic League. She participated in Goddess of Project Athena and is former vice-president of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

In her spare time, she loves learning the cultures of others, especially of her adopted children. She enjoys the simple beauty of playing and interacting with Clydesdale horses; figure skating on a frozen winter lake; traveling and adventure-seeking.