Amy Sosik Luyster’s personal philosophy is to always keep your eye on your goals and take risks getting you where you need to go. She also prides herself on working hard, staying humble and using honesty to further pursue her goals.

Luyster joined the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce in 1998 and is responsible for the coordination and implementation of marketing strategies for the Scranton Plan and provides site location and financial assistance to firms interested in moving to or expanding within Lackawanna County. As vice-president of the Scranton Plan, she oversees all workforce aspects of the chamber’s industrial/economic development operations including Skills in Scranton.

She has been actively involved with new construction and expansion projects throughout Lackawanna County, and played a key role bringing CIGNA HealthCare, McLane Company, Sears Logistics, Maximus, Select Tissue of Pennsylvania, TMG Health and TJX to Lackawanna and surrounding counties.

A native of Lackawanna County, she has been raised, educated, lives, works and is raising her family in Northeast Pennsylvania. Luyster is a graduate of Wilkes University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in organizational communications, concentrating in public relations with a minor in business marketing. In addition, she is a graduate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Organizational Management at Villanova University, Dale Carnegie and completed the Economic Development course in Pennsylvania.

One of many mentors, Dr. Jane Elmes-Crahall, stands out. She was her first communications professor at Wilkes University and was instrumental in her professional development. Her guidance throughout her academic career was invaluable.

Luyster attributes her success to being raised by two hard-working parents, Paul and Virginia Sosik, who instilled the value of a strong work ethic and working toward achieving goals. In addition, she credits the leadership of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce for the support and encouragement they gave her through the years, providing her the opportunity to develop professional skills and contributing to programming that works to grow the region.

She receives great support from her parents, husband, James P. Luyster, and daughter, Caroline Luyster.

She received the Top 20 Under 40 by the Northeast Pennsylvania Business Journal and Northeast Woman by the Scranton Times-Tribune.

She currently serves on the boards/committees of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Regional Bioscience Initiative, Penn’s Northeast and the Lackawanna County Women’s Commission. She has served on Marley’s Mission Gala Committee, Susan G. Komen 25th Anniversary Gala Committee, as a Everhart Museum Trustee and a member of the Pennsylvania Economic Development Association and CoreNet Global.