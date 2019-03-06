Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Bridget Moran Gianino works hard, dreams big and is grateful every day for all she has been given. Laughing a lot also helps.

As the owner and operator of Bee’s Backyard in Scranton, and practice manager for PrimeMed, P.C., Dr. Barry Minora, she says she has much to be grateful for.

Her responsibilities at Bee’s include managing her team, scheduling, fiscal report completion and providing the vision of the business which includes creating special events and assuring the best customer service, among other duties.

“Bee’s Backyard is where your imagination comes to play” is the motto at the business which features a large soft play yard, inflatables and other attractions offering endless opportunities for children of all ages.

At PrimeMed, where she received NCQA certification, she manages patient scheduling, billing and coordination of care; maintains a patient-centered experience and offers a collaborative work environment that values professional ownership/accountability for physicians and staff.

One day each month Bee’s Backyard closes to the public and caters to the special needs children at a discounted rate. The business welcomes fundraising events for local school and groups and features school field trips at a discounted rate. In addition, weekly low-sensory nights are also offered at Bee’s.

Having dreamed of owning her own business since a very young age, Moran Gianino used to play the owner of several businesses when she was a child and made her family play along.

She is a graduate of Marywood University with a bachelor’s degree in retail management; holds a Fashion Institute associate’s degree in merchandising; and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Marywood University.

Moran Gianino has always been drawn to high energy, challenging jobs. From managing the wardrobe department at MTV to working for Andre’ 3000 from OutKast, she has enjoyed participating in new ventures and in turn figuring out how to make them work in her very full life.

While she attributes her success to hard work, her life is interesting, balancing a full-time job, raising two small children, being a wife and having recently started a business. She is grateful for her supportive family members, who have helped her every step of the way, including her husband, Paul Gianino, who jumps in to help every step of the way; and her parents providing tremendous help with everything from laundry to childcare to overall emotional support.

She is a member of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce and was named a Scranton Times Northeast Woman.

“Our success is due to the community in Northeast Pennsylvania being supportive of our locally owned business,” she said.