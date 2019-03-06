Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Carolyn Beers grew up in Northeastern Pennsylvania, graduating from North Pocono High School.

She attended Lackawanna Junior College and graduated with a business associate degree.

She started her career as a medical secretary and soon was hired by Doctors’ Dawgert & Zukoksi to open their newly formed medical practice. Within a few years she opened a second office in Clarks Summit and grew the practice to what is now the largest Pediatric Practice in Lackawanna County, Pediatrics of Northeastern PA.

Ten years ago she decided on a new venture, and opened the first Urgent Care in Lackawanna County with her life partner, Dr. Donna Eget. This year they opened Medicus Counseling Center, a facility to help with the drug and alcohol crisis in Lackawanna County.

She enjoys traveling, golfing, and spending time with her family.

ABOUT MEDICUS

Medicus Urgent Care is a walk-in clinic along the I-81 corridor in Dunmore. Since opening in 2009, Medicus has grown from a small facility with seven employees to a leader in local healthcare, employing more than twenty doctors, physician’s assistants, nurses, x-ray technicians and clerical staff. It treats minor illness and injuries for the public and occupational medicine services for local businesses.

Medicus is the creation of Dr. Donna Eget, a board certified emergency physician, who saw the frustrations of her patients in the hospital setting. While most ER patients had serious conditions, those with minor illness and injuries requiring immediate care were forced to endure long waits and pay high ER co-pays for the care they needed. Along with Beers, she conceptualized the urgent care, financed, supervised the conversion to a medical office and set up the practice.

Info courtesy of medicusurgentcare.com.