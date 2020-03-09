Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Danae Marissa LaBar spreads hope in the world she lives in. Not only as a missionary in foreign places, but also locally as a result of her membership in many charities that are near and dear to her heart.

“I love to give back and serve others,” she said.

Some of her activities include her weekly trip to the Salvation Army in Scranton to talk about hope. For those with no place to go or in need of emergency shelter, the local Salvation Army homeless shelters provides a warm, safe place for men, women and – whenever possible – families to stay.

Once a month, LaBar can be found at Ruth’s Place, the only emergency shelter for homeless women in Luzerne County. A program of Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania, Ruth’s Place has provided emergency shelter and services for more than 4,000 homeless women since its beginning in 2003.

The young woman is an active member of Cross Creek Community Church and every Wednesday volunteers with AWANA, a world-wide nonprofit ministry focused on providing Bible-based evangelism and discipleship solutions for ages 2-18.

When time allows, LaBar loves to go on mission trips with church groups and has been to Mexico, Jamaica and Guatemala.

“It really changes your life when you go and see how blessed we are here in America, and help those who are less fortunate,” she adds.

As a cardiovascular perfusionist, she is responsible for stopping the patient’s heart so a surgeon can perform necessary repairs.

“I keep the organs oxygenated and run specific tests for the patient as well. So basically, I am a heart stopper – or that is the pickup line I used to tell the guys,” she said, laughing.

At her studio, Back Mountain Revolution, an indoor cycling and fitness studio, she is responsible to fill classes with participants, provide a clean and well-maintained environment and complete the business’ accounting. She teaches classes when the need arises.

LaBar believes she is where she is today by the grace of God. She was raised in a Christian home, attended a Christian school and was cared for by her father and grandmother, Audrey. After graduating Dallas High School, she earned her degree at Drexel University.

Having strayed from her faith for a short time during college and afterward, she later realized she turned away from everything that was important to her.

“I made a lot of mistakes, but with God’s grace I am still alive today,” she said.

Her sister has always been a mentor to her. “She has always been there for me through the thick and the thin,” she said. “I look up to her so much, having had type one diabetes all her life and the struggle that she goes through every day.”

LaBar lives by Bible verse, Jeremiah 29:11, which reads, “for I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you hope and a future.”

“I believe I am successful because of God-given gifts and talents,” she said.

She says her faith is the most important thing in her life and without it, her life would be hopeless.