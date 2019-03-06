Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Dena Cambra, executive director of marketing and communications at Clarks Summit University (CSU), believes in teamwork, which is a key element to her success.

“It has always been about the team,” Cambra said. “Each person brings his or her abilities and contributes to the whole of the team. Teamwork and a lot of hard work go a long way toward accomplishing goals and having success.”

In her role at CSU, she is responsible for developing and managing the university’s branding, marketing and communications. Some of the expanded opportunities include working with student teams, including CSU’s media services, mail center and marketing teams.

“At CSU, we believe in preparing Christ-centered, career-ready graduates, so we value providing opportunities for our students to step into roles and jobs where they can gain practical skills that will help them in their career pursuits,” she said.

Cambra graduated from Northwest University with a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science and moved to Clarks Summit, taking a job at CSU (formerly Baptist Bible College) as a receptionist, assistant and assistant women’s basketball coach for the Lady Defenders. After a year working in the community, she returned to CSU in the public relations office, first working as a graphic designer and later as art director. She was then given the opportunity to step into the role of director of marketing and communications. She recently received a promotion to her current position and is now a member of CSU’s President’s Cabinet.

She has completed her master of education degree and teaches as an adjunct faculty member for both the health and human performance and the business departments.

She is an active member of the LYFE Women’s Conference committee, and has served as assistant women’s basketball coach and AAU girls basketball head coach.

She attends Parker Hill Church in Waverly Township.

Her mentor has been her college basketball coach, Kristi Brodin, who pushed her to work hard and lead by example, not just by words or a title. Another friend, also employed at CSU, challenges her to keep the most important thing in its place, to focus on what is true and not get hung up on the “what ifs” and all of the things that she cannot control.

As a Christian, she lives by the Bible verses, Philippians 3:13-14, “No, dear brothers and sisters, I have not achieved it, but I focus on this one thing: Forgetting the past and looking forward to what lies ahead, I press on to reach the end of the race and receive the heavenly prize for which God, through Christ Jesus, is calling us.”

“For me, that means no matter what happens in life – whether good or bad – I need to be sure to not focus on that, but to keep my eyes focused ahead on the main prize. Forget. Focus. Finish,” she said. “Forget the achievements and failures, focus in on where you are needing to be, and finish – get there.”

Her family and friends have always been supportive of her various pursuits, encouraging and pushing her to always give her best and never settle for less.

She is a member of the Northwest University Eagle Hall of Fame; received the Northwest University Alumni of the Year Award; is a three-time NCCAA Basketball All American; and a member of Therapy Dogs International, where her dog, Tré, is a therapy dog.