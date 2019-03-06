Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Dr. Donna Eget believes success is like a great meal. It is achieved by having quality ingredients and the right spices and it has to be cooked the right way, explains the medical director at Medicus Urgent Care and Medicus Counseling Services.

Eget grew up along the banks of the Susquehanna River in West Nanticoke, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Bishop Hoban High School in Wilkes-Barre, then headed north to The University of Scranton for college, then South to Philladelphia for medical school at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Upon graduating, she moved east to Newark, N.J. for her residency at Beth Israel, then circled back to Northeast Pennsylvania. After 10 years of emergency medicine, she opened Medicus Urgent Care in 2009 and has been working there ever since.

She is grateful for her employees, who spread their happiness to the patients.

At Medicus, Eget provides urgent care services. She also treats patients with opioid use disorder. As the medical director, she keeps the office in order, oversees scheduling, review charts and writes policies and procedures, to name a few of her responsibilities. As owner of the business, she works closely with Carolyn Beers to ensure quality patient care.

“I have been fortunate to have great people working with me, people who share my vision and work hard to realize our common goals,” Eget said.

She is secretary of the board of the Lackawanna Medical Society; editor of Vital Signs, the Journal of the Lackawanna County Medical Society; co-chair of the Professional Education Committee of the Lackawanna County Opioid Coalition and a member of the Boy Scout Troop 251 Leadership committee. She also lectures on the topic of opioids.

While she holds an undergraduate degree in medicine, she admits before opening Medicus, she knew nothing about business.

“Everything I know I’ve learned from my brilliant partner, Carolyn,” she said. “She’s a visionary and knows the business of medicine inside out. I couldn’t have fulfilled my dreams at Medicus without her. Carolyn is a true partner in all I do. We have two sons who inspire me to be the best I can be ... to make them proud of where they come from, and to show them what is possible if they invest in themselves.”

Her philosophy on life is biblical, something her mother preached to her, from the gospel of St. Luke: “To whom much is given, much will be required.”

“It is the responsibility of everyone to care for each other – our families, our neighbors, our fellow man, to the best of our abilities,” she added.

She feels blessed to be born to amazing people, the late Edward and Rose Eget. They came from humble beginnings and did not have the opportunity to attend college, but from the day their daughter was born, they began saving their extra money for her education.

“They told me I could do whatever I wanted with my life and every dream was possible if I worked hard enough to make it happen,” she said. “And they were right – 34 years after I started college at The University of Scranton, I’m still beginning new ventures.”

The businesswoman is also grateful to have three older sisters who have supported her for her whole life: Carol Macuo, Linda Atherton and Karen Spencer. ER doctors who helped her along the way have also been her mentors: Dr Kevin Corcoran and Dr. Cindy Liskov, who guided her in choosing emergency medicine as her specialty and taught her about medicine, professional integrity and compassion for her patients.

Eget enjoys gardening, golf, writing fiction and spending time with her family. She lives in Clarks Summit with her partner and their twin boys.