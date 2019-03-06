Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Genevieve Logan Reese loves to get involved. Whether it is in her business, her community or just to help others, she is always there for someone.

As general manager and part-owner of The French Manor Inn & Spa, there are a number of duties that she may be responsible for on any given day. But she especially likes to spend time with the guests, whether on the phone or during their stay.

“Our family presence is one of the secret ingredients to our success,” she said. “I am lucky to run the business with my sister Bridget Weber – it allows us both time at the business, but also allows time for community involvement and activities.”

Her childhood consisted of days at the old Buck Hill Falls Hotel, as well as the Mt. Airy Lodge when her father worked there. At the age of 10, her parents bought the Sterling Inn, and the children enjoyed growing up in the family business. While the young girl could not wait to work at the inn, she was first allowed to work in the gift shop, then the dining room and guest services, which consisted of leading cross-country ski lessons, helping at the Wednesday picnics and helping to toast marshmallows at the Friday night bonfire.

“I was mesmerized by the business of making people happy,” she said.

Having graduated from Wallenpaupack Area High School and Mansfield University with a Bachelor’s of Arts degree with a concentration in French and minors in music and education. She returned to the family business after graduating in 1993 with her husband, William Reese.

She was eventually general manager for both the Sterling Inn and the French Manor until the inn was sold in 2006. A spa facility with indoor saltwater pool and five luxury suites were added to expand the manor to a 19-room boutique hotel and spa.

She is the Chair of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau Board, board member of the Wallenpaupack Area School District, Newfoundland Library board president, past board president for the Wayne Library Alliance, Wayne County Hotel Room Tax Advisory Committee member, volunteer at the GDS fair on behalf of the Newfoundland Ambulance Association, volunteer cantor for St. Veronica’s Church and volunteer at the Evening of Fine Food and Wine Event to benefit the Scranton Cultural Center at The Masonic Temple.

“My passion for reading and literacy, and my love of children makes me want to be involved in a real way,” she said. “I am honored to add my business and board background to this exceptional board of community leaders.”

Her father, the late Ron Logan, was her first and closest mentor who was a master of negotiating and a visionary in hospitality.

“The hospitality business is a close-knit family, and the friends you make through businesses and boards are quite often the people to whom you turn for ideas and advice,” she said.

“Jeanne Genzlinger from the Settlers Hospitality group, has been a long time mentor and advocate for me through the years,” she added.

Reese attributes her success to her family, friends and community.

She and her husband of 25 years have two children, Regina, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science Engineering in nutrition at Mansfield University, and William Jr., who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in business and corporate finance at Penn State University.