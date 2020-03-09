Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Holly Roever Carron works hard and prides herself on the dedication and understanding that her employees are the heart of her business.

As the president of HW Roever Inc. and NEPA CML, LLC, she is responsible for most of the day-to-day operations of both businesses including human resources, franchise ops, development, daily operations, guest satisfaction, finance and more.

NEPA CML is a manufacturing facility dedicated to producing all required donut products for Dunkin locations. The company currently services 80 locations from Binghamton to Stroudsburg and as far south as Lehighton, and has eight trucks on the road every night.

“Being a partner in this business has taught me skills I would have never known with Dunkin’ alone,” she said. “We have to worry about large-scale manufacturing equipment, truck maintenance and a whole different set of employees that make it happen every single night. We are lucky to have a fantastic plant manager who oversees day-to-day operations, and it makes me proud when I go into Dunkin stores that sell our products,” she explains.

She is a member of the board of St. Joseph’s Center and is the chair of the human resource committee; on the finance committee of Leadership Lackawanna; recently named to the NRCI board; and past chair of Casual Day. She is a member of Circle 200; a participant with fellow franchisees in Go Joe for St. Joe’s and on the DD Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ad committee.

Carron is a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School and Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and international business. Taking a position at MCI Communications following college, Carron was a circuit provisioner designer, then became a trainer for MCI. Following a buyout, she was a provisioning manager for WorldCom where she supervised 35 employees.

She then she returned to Scranton to work with her family. She began as store manager working her way up to accept more responsibility as her parents stepped back, resulting in her being named president. She worked alongside her parents who started the business, and until this past fall, her brother, who has since retired.

Her mentors are her parents, who worked very hard to raise a family and start several businesses.

“They showed me what hard work and discipline could result in,” she said.

Her husband, Eric, who also works in the business, supervises the technical aspects of equipment maintenance. Her 15-year-old son, Ben, also works in the business and, according to his mom, has finally started to understand her better.