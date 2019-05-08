Staff Report

The Northeast Pennsylvania Business Journal honored its 2019 Top 25 Women in Business award recipients at a reception and ceremony, sponsored by The Wright Center for Community Health, Wednesday evening, April 24 at the Scranton Times building in downtown Scranton. In addition to her trophy, each woman received a gift sponsored by Glint of Gold.

The keynote speaker for the event was Jennifer J. Walsh, Esq., senior vice president and general counsel, The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education.