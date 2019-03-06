Article Tools Font size – + Share This



There are no such things as problems in Judith Bloom’s life – only opportunities and learning experiences. And the vice-president of finance at Borton-Lawson, Wilkes-Barre enforces that belief by maintaining a positive attitude and never becoming complacent.

As the financial gatekeeper of the firm, her responsibilities include cash management, internal risk management, analyzing financial results, budgeting, shareholder and team member financial education, maintaining relationships with lending institutions and developing a long-term strategic vision of the finance department that will support the firm as it expands and grows.

“I take shareholder and team member finance education personally,” she said. “My personal philosophy is that education goes beyond corporate finances and includes personal finances as well, something many colleges and universities do not teach. It brings to mind one of the many Calvin Coolidge quotes that really resonates with me: ‘There is no dignity quite so impressive, and no independence quite so important, as living within your means.’”

The businesswoman says she could not have gotten where she is today were it not for the mentors who guided her through her career and for the great teams she worked with over the years.

“I have had two very special mentors throughout my career and not only were they my mentors, but they became lifelong friends,” she said.

She said she believes in humility, quoting Rick Warren, “Humility is not thinking less of yourself, it’s thinking of yourself less.”

“I truly believe humility is not weakness,” she said. “In order to have humility you must have tremendous inner strength.”

God, country and family are most important to Bloom. She is a trustee, a Sunday school teacher and the Sunday school superintendent at Immanuel Baptist Church. She also volunteers for the Edwardsville Warrior Tree to honor and remember local heroes and for Wreaths Across America, which places wreaths on soldiers’ graves at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington DC. She is a former youth group leader and former president of the Columbia Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary.

Her husband is her biggest supporter, and whether she tackling something difficult at work, working long hours, studying for the CPA exam or volunteering in the community, he is always by her side to encourage and lend a helping hand.

Bloom is a graduate of Kings College with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and is a certified public accountant. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She is a graduate of Leadership Wilkes-Barre Class of 2011 and Borton-Lawson Leadership Development Institute Class of 2014.