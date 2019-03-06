Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Lynn DeSanto has more than 40 years of experience in the healthcare and higher education industries.

Her tenure includes microbiology laboratory positions at Carbondale General Hospital, Mercy Hospital and Moses Taylor Hospital as well as several private laboratories in the greater Delaware Valley and Scranton regions. She has worked for the past ten years at Lackawanna College, first as a laboratory manager and science instructor, followed by a tenured assistant professor of science, and most recently as the dean of allied health. This current administrative role includes leadership and oversight of eight allied health programs that meet stringent standards for student success and accreditation.

The businesswoman also continues to design and teach a variety of science courses, both on-line and in the classroom, including biology, forensic science, microbiology and a new course in infectious disease epidemiology. Her scholarly work includes a peer-reviewed study and article on pertussis (whooping cough).

She earned her bachelor’s degree in medical technology/biology from Marywood University, and her Masters of Science degree in biochemistry from The University of Scranton. Her academic resume also includes doctoral work at Binghamton University and she is a licensed Medical Technologist and a member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologists.

DeSanto’s work defines her involvement in the community. The allied health programs she oversees produce graduates who are employed regionally. She frequently collaborates with the regional hospital systems, chambers of commerce, foundations, other economic development organizations and many other healthcare providers.

DeSanto’s professional life took a back seat for many years while she raised her four highly educated and successful children, which she considers to be her most important work and accomplishment.

She is known for her very strong work ethic and convictions. These values were shaped by her faith and complemented by her unwavering commitment to truth, respect and excellence.

DeSanto is multi-talented and versatile, a true renaissance person. She is an accomplished crafter, having owned and operated her own doll business for several years. She is extremely creative with her crocheting and needlework. She is a trained Methodist lay speaker, frequently preaching sermons at her church, the Waverly United Methodist Church. She volunteers with her church, the local food pantry and other causes. She enjoys walking, reading, baking and crafting.

She is a past winner of the Scranton Times Northeast Women award, which highlighted her leadership in a local group devoted to coping with and living with childhood asthma. She is always lending advice and advocating for people who are besieged by medical problems. This underscores her commitment to giving of herself to others.