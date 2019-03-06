Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Mary Rossi attributes her success to possessing a good work ethic.

“‘The harder I work, the luckier I get’ is the philosophy I have borrowed,” said the director of administration at the Joyce Insurance Group.

Rossi oversees the operation of five locations and serves as a liaison between more than 50 employees and management. She manages the company’s hiring process, serves as the corporate secretary, handles company licensing, deals with the business’ vendors and manages all real estate owned by the corporation.

At the age of 19, after being away at college for two years, the businesswoman came back to Northeast Pennsylvania and began working at King’s College in development and public relations. She continued her education at King’s while working, and was a part of major fundraising campaigns that built the chapel on campus.

In 1989, Rossi left work to give birth to twins, Ashley Marie and Nico Anthony, and remained at home until they began school.

This was “the most rewarding experience of (her) life,” she said.

The twins are now 29 and both are college graduates – Ashley from Penn State University and Nico from Temple University.

Once the kids started school, Rossi accepted a position at the Joyce Insurance Group in its life insurance department. It was there she met friend and co-worker Michael Joyce.

“Michael became ill in 2006 and is the reason myself and a few coworkers founded the Miles for Michael (MFM) Fund,” Rossi said.

She and Michael worked together for a number of years until she accepted a position as assistant to the president of the group, and then was promoted to the position of director of administration. Rossi recently celebrated her 24th year at the company.

Rossi is the founding member of the MFM of the Luzerne Foundation, a voluntary organization that has been raising funds for the past 13 years in order to help local families battling cancer. She is also a committee member of the Care and Concern Free Health Clinic (C&C), hosting a golf tournament every year and donating all proceeds to the Free Health Clinic which helps people in need gain medical attention.

She and her husband have also been Leadership Givers to the United Way for 30 years.

Her mentor has been Fr. James Lackenmier, her first boss at King’s College.

“He taught me about philanthropy and did so with the kindness and patience necessary to allow me to grow,” she said.

Her second mentor, Barbara Cawley, Fr. Lackenmier’s successor, taught her about the importance of a good work ethic and gave her the encouragement to always forge ahead and keep setting higher goals in order to become a successful woman in business.

Finally, John Joyce, president of the Joyce Insurance Group, taught her about leadership and the ability to motivate employees.

“He lived by his father’s rule, which is my favorite rule of business: ‘The harder you work, the luckier you get,” she said.

She has received tremendous support from her husband of 37 years, Bill Rossi.

“We have been through ups and downs in life and business and remain devoted to each other,” she said.

“My family is my lifeline.”