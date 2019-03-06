Article Tools Font size – + Share This



From a young age, Nina Waskevich knew she wanted to climb the corporate ladder.

And she did.

She is now the vice-president of brand and membership at AAA North Penn Scranton.

“I have always been a hard worker and I believe if you are not giving 110 percent, then why do it at all,” she said.

After graduating high school, Waskevich took a commission-based job which taught her the importance of customer service and sales. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Kings College in marketing, and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in marketing from Wilkes University.

Later during college, the businesswoman interned with a local credit union allowing her to build upon her sales background and obtained a marketing degree. Waskevich was hired as the business development specialist, and 12 years later she has progressed climbing the corporate ladder and pursuing her dream to vice-president of sales.

Waskevich is grateful for many past and present mentors in her life, both personal and professional. A former colleague saw the drive and passion she had for not only the industry but the interest in making it a career, and encouraged her to pursue her master’s degree and learn as much as possible in the workplace. During those years, the executive also graduated from the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce Leadership Lackawanna Program.

“Some say you are born a leader and I truly believe that,” she said. “It’s not just about personal growth, but also seeing others and my employer grow at the same time. If you aren’t happy at your company then it’s time to move on. When you truly love what you do it just jives together like putting together a puzzle.”

In 2013, she left the credit union industry and found her new home with AAA North Penn as the director of marketing and public relations.

“It was a scary transition at first, but the staff made for a very warm welcome and I knew it was a management team that I could work very well with,” she said.

In her current role she is responsible for marketing/public relations and leads the member records, emergency road service and financial services departments.

“It’s a perfect circle if you think about it, since there is a need to market each of the departments and it helps build a stronger internal relationship to grow stronger as a company,” she added.

She lives by the philosophy that “everything happens for a reason.” While having some ups and downs in her life, she now looks back on them as learning experiences that helped her grow.

“Hard work can truly pay off if you are willing to push forward and be the best you can be,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to make mistakes either. A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new is what Albert Einstein bestows as advice that I believe in.”