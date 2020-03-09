Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Sarah Cremer never gives up and is always moving forward.

“Don’t ever wallow in failure too long. Learn from your mistakes, make changes and try again,” she urges those on her team at Bluestone Realty Group LLC.

As the co-owner and a broker of Bluestone Realty Group, LLC, founded in 2016, she oversees a full-service real estate agency which lists and sells homes for 4.5% in northeast Pennsylvania and the Southern Tier of New York. The company has two offices, one in South Abington Township and a second in Montrose.

Cremer is also a company partner and the director of Land and Right-of-Way for Global Land Partners Northeast, currently working on multiple land and easement acquisition projects throughout the Northeast corridor of the U.S. for natural gas, power transmission, solar and wind farm companies.

A licensed broker with more than 25 years of experience in the real estate and business sectors, she has held real estate licenses in the Carolinas, in addition to holding current licenses in Pennsylvania, New York and Florida.

Previously, she was the supervisor of land for Williams in northeast Pennsylvania, overseeing employees and contractors responsible for acquiring rights-of-way, land leases and fee real estate purchases. Prior to this, she managed acquisition and land matters for Progress Energy and Duke Energy in the Carolinas and for several land organizations in both supervisory and independent contract roles throughout Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia and Massachusetts.

She began her career in residential and commercial real estate in Florida in 2004, ultimately serving as vice president of sales. She earned her degree in English literature with a minor in communications from Hofstra University.

She is an active member of the Abington Heights Civic League, a member of International Right-of-Way Association, the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors, the Ethics Committee for Greater Scranton Board of Realtors, Kiwanis, the Endless Mountain Business to Business Group, the former PTA chair of Abington Heights Middle School scholarship and an assistant coach for recreation softball.

Cremer considers her mentors to be women who have broken and continue to break down barriers and open doors for future women in business. Her parents also had a strong impact on her - her father, who was highly educated and valued knowledge, and her mother, who is the hardest working person she has ever known.

Building strong relationships, holding a positive attitude and continuing education have contributed to her success.

“Building relationships is key to any success in life, whether it be business or personal,” she said. “I am the consummate optimist. I try to look for the silver lining or lesson in every difficult situation and learn from it.”

She also believes education should be an ongoing lifelong process, whether it be from a book or the people that surround you.

As a single mom with an amazing 15-year-old daughter, Sophia, and an extremely supportive mother, Minh, who moved into her home two years ago, she is fortunate to have strong support from her wonderful family and friends.