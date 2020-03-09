Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Teresa Carichner strongly believes in a personal approach with each client she serves as a project manager at Widmer Sign Company Inc.

“My focus is to not only accomplish their vision, but to build upon that so that the client feels immense pride in how the image of their company is represented,” she said.

Responsible for managing each project from the initial contact to completion, Carichner personally designs the signage – whether it is one sign or her favorite challenge, a business just starting out where she can use her experience to recommend the most effective interior and exterior signage. She then secures necessary permits, orders materials, schedules inspections and works closely with the production and fabrication teams.

Having taken a cosmetology course in high school, she later worked in that career field for 12 years. During the last four of those years, she owned her own salon. Then, her husband started his television career and the couple and their two children moved out of Pennsylvania for several years.

While living in Corpus Christi, Texas, she entered the graphic design field by teaching herself a design program for a church she worked for. That experience led to an opportunity when they returned to Pennsylvania where she became the manager for more than six years at another local sign company, prior to coming on board at Widmer Sign Company Inc.

Carichner has been a “big sister” since 2013 in the local Big Brothers/Big Sisters program. While the program ended in 2019, she has kept her relationship with her “little.”

She volunteers regularly at her church in the two- and three-year-old classes and volunteers her time where needed to allow others to perform the duties necessary at the church.

The young woman recently reached out to ProLiteracy for opportunities to teach adults in the area to read, and she cannot wait for the opportunity to help those in need.

She is a compassionate person who “adopted” a widowed woman who lived in a nursing home near her. Sharing an Easter meal that Carichner provided, the two became fast friends and continued their friendship shopping, eating lunch out and going on other outings, prior to the woman moving to be near her family in New York.

Carichner believes she got to where she is today because of God’s grace and mercy.

“I can trace the doors that closed, the unsure hallways and the doors that have opened all back to Him,” she said.

Her mentors have been the owners of Widmer, Todd and Jenny Collins.

“They have been the successful owners for over 20 years and never tire of helping me learn and grow in my education of the sign industry field,” the businesswoman said.

Always grateful for what she has, she turns to her favorite quote, “I was angered for I had no shoes. Then I met a man who had no feet.”

She has an amazingly supportive husband of more than 30 years, her parents, siblings, two adult children and their spouses who have been her biggest cheerleaders, both professionally and personally. She has one granddaughter whom she adores and her first grandson arriving this spring.

In September of 2019, she won first place in a national sign competition for best original design for her design and fabrication by two co-workers for the Glider Diner in Scranton.