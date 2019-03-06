Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Valerie Kiser never gives up even if she finds failure in her pursuits of success. She continues on and finds goodness where there was once failure.

As the owner and principal designer of her own business, Valerie Kiser Design, she wears many hats. Depending on the day or project, this can include those of designer, product development implementer, materials buyer, manufacturer, seamstress, social media content developer, product stylist and photographer or shipping coordinator, as well as providing delivery, inventory, invoicing and networking.

Her design business produces modern, comfortable design for lifestyle and interiors. Her most popular design is a drawing she completed of the Scranton Electric City sign. She hand-prints that design in clothing and home decor.

“This particular design has provided me deep connections with individual customers and other small businesses that are looking to push Scranton forward in a positive way,” she said. “Working to create something new within the community that has never been done is a challenge I love and it is a personal passion to see it come to life.”

Her success, she believes, is because she has a vision and never stops until that vision comes to life for her.

Her love of art and fashion led her to a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in fibers and textiles from Savannah College of Art and Design. And she has never looked back.

Coming from a family with a strong work ethic provided the groundwork for her success.

“We never give up even after we encounter setbacks,” she said.

Kiser is continuously challenging herself to create new things while building relationships with local partners, businesses and clients.

“I offer high-quality, handmade products using quality fabrics and materials at a time when everything seems to be disposable and less sacred,” she said.

Her parents, in-laws, and husband continue to all rally around during her busy seasons to help out with shows, child care and all-around support the successful young woman.

Over the past year, Kiser had the opportunity to work on a community art project that focuses on mental health, a collaboration with The Pop Up Studio and the Everhart Museum. This effort is realized in an interactive art installation titled “OurSELF: A Reflection of Us.” It was on exhibit at the museum from February through April.