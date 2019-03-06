Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Roberts Mathews

by Dave Gardner

The marriage between traditional retail and e-commerce continues to advance as both formats seek comprehensive ways to capture customer dollars.

The niche carved out by e-commerce retailers continues to grow. During 2017, e-commerce sales accounted for at least 9 percent of all retail activity in the United States, according to Statista, a statistics portal that analyzes information collected from 22,500 sources.

Industry experts are now forecasting that e-commerce is expected to capture more than 12 percent of the nation’s retail business by 2020, with hybrid retailers such as Walmart nipping at the heels of cyber-giant Amazon, which logged more than $232 billion in revenue during 2018.

Process merger

The recent government shutdown delayed tallies of total national e-commerce numbers for 2018, according to Mark Mathews, vice president of research development & industry analysis with the National Retail Federation. However, he is sure the final e-commerce percentage for 2018 will be placed at 10 percent to 11 percent of the nation’s total retail business, with data also indicating it is becoming difficult to separate e-commerce from regular retail activity.

Within this vast arena the old-fashioned goal of customer satisfaction is as important as ever, as retailers strive to make all sales transactions as seamless and enjoyable as possible. New approaches with a great deal of experimentation and innovation are expanding that combine online with traditional storefront selling, while including store merchandise pickup and returns after a cyber transaction occurs.

“Customer loyalty is also changing as e-commerce escalates,” said Mathews. “Customer choices are not so much about brand now as in the past. Yes, they will shop with brand or merchant loyalty first, but the customer will move on if they don’t like what they see.”

Mathews emphasized, despite the electronic wizardry of e-commerce, transactions must above all be convenient. Technology investments made by the retailer must be aimed in this direction, as data indicates that increasing numbers of retailers are now using some sort of intelligent automation to lower operating costs and compete.

This is happening in an environment where inflationary costs for goods have been extremely low, despite Washington’s blustery talk of massive trade tariffs which would escalate prices. Conversely, retail operational costs for technology and process development continue to rise as retailers innovate and then evaluate which new systems will “stick.”

Mathews added that, as the merger between storefront and e-commerce escalates, new markets are appearing. Retailers of traditionally high-profit items such as eyeglasses are now feeling the discount heat from e-commerce merchants using cyber-marketing software that allows customers to “view” how a particular type of frames look on their face.

“Despite these advancements in technology, customers still want quick and easy transactions,” said Mathews. “The fundamentals of retail are not changing.”

Modern conversion

The experience of a venerable NEPA retailer as they moved into the cyber age illustrates the marriage of traditional and electronic operational formats. The Ski Shack, a family-owned and operated storefront for 35 years, was passed into the hands of Melissa Roberts from her late mother.

The business was maintaining a market niche as a specialist in cold-weather and sporting merchandise. It also was being operated in an old-school format that included paper-based marketing and operational processes with an antiquated computer system.

Roberts, a career marketing specialist, made the decision that the company’s processes had to be brought into the modern age. Today, the Ski Shack uses a comprehensive software system that can provide inventory and sales data to Roberts despite her physical location, a paperless system, digital direct e-mail marketing offering a deal of the week, and a marriage between the storefront and sales made over the internet.

“To accomplish the conversion, we had to do a lot of investigation and identify a system that would justify the investment with return,” said Roberts. “Many IT vendors don’t say what they can’t do, so asking the right questions was vital. In the end we selected a cloud-based model featuring proprietary software with a month-to-month payment that covers everything, including training and superior customer service for us.”

Roberts admitted that the actual switch-over from the former system to the new processes was a great deal of work, and is still continuing as new inventory is loaded. She also noted, with pleasure, that cyber sales have rolled in from far-flung locations such as California, Colorado and Virginia as the software matches the Ski Shack to customers seeking an authorized dealer for popular outdoor products, and then includes add-on sale suggestions as the customer views the available products.