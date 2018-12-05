Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Davis

Growing up with a father who is a physician, Travis Davis, NHA, MHA, was introduced to the healthcare industry at a young age.

“Early on, I was unsure of whether the industry was right for me. I recognized the dedication and hard work it took to be successful, but also realized the strong impact you could have on the community,” he explained.

Throughout his high school and collegiate years, he was split between a career in business and professional healthcare. After completing his undergraduate degree in finance at St. Joseph’s University, he spent a few years working for a large financial institution learning the operations side of the global company. On the advice of a strong mentor, Davis returned to school to earn his graduate degree in healthcare administration from The University of Scranton. Since then, he has worked at one of the largest, non-profit healthcare and human services organizations in his community, Allied Services Integrated Health System. He attained his license as a Nursing Home Administrator which was achieved through a 1,000-hour, state-approved training course and completed his state and federal boards.

As the administrator of Transitional Rehabilitation Unit (TRU) at Allied Services, he is responsible for the planning, organizing and directing of all activities of the inpatient facility. These activities include ensuring the objectives of health care, advancement of knowledge and overall contribution to community welfare are achieved most effectively, economically, and to the satisfaction of patients, employees and medical staff. He is responsible for the oversight of the daily management of rehabilitation, reimbursement and resident assessment programs.

“My favorite part of the job is interacting with patients and families,” he said. “Many individuals we see are dealing with serious illness along with multiple physical limitations. It is very rewarding to see hundreds of patients leave our unit to go home, stronger than when they arrived.”

While noting that mentorship is a vital part of a leader’s role within a company, Davis believes a strong mentor-mentee relationship is an invaluable part of the career of a young professional. One of his closest mentors is William Conaboy, Esq., president and CEO of Allied Services.

“Conaboy is a highly-effective leader who goes above and beyond to take actions to support the long-term growth of his employees. Mr. Conaboy welcomes discussions about leadership, succession planning, culture and expectations,” he notes.

Davis is on the board at Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, in which he loves being part of because it is an independent and local organization that directly responds to the needs of the community and invests all of its resources in this region. He is also on the Community Council of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania; has been a part of fundraising efforts for of WNEP’s Ryan’s Run since joining Allied Services; and most recently, completed the NYC Marathon with 50 other team members on Nov. 4, successfully completing the campaign’s ninth year and raising more than $3.1 million to help children and adults with disabilities throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Davis is also on the faculty at The University of Scranton in the Health Administration/Human Resources Department and a cohort member of the University’s first Nonprofit Leadership Certificate Program.

His parents have provided great leadership and support to him and have instilled in him that family comes first.

“My mother reminds me daily to be thankful and encourages me to keep learning. My father exemplifies hard work and treating people right,” he explains.

“Working in the trenches of any healthcare setting is very challenging and to have a strong support cast is very important,” he admits.

His wife, a registered nurse, is his rock and biggest supporter.

“She understands the challenges that must be overcome on a daily basis and pushes me to be better every day,” he notes.

His children, Hayden and Lillie, quickly remind him everyday how sweet life truly is and make him feel blessed to have such a beautiful family.