submitted photo “Exploring Autism Across the Spectrum: Building Inclusive Communities” was the focus of The University of Scranton’s recent 18th Annual U.S. Conference on disAbility, which took place on campus. The conference also highlighted the continued work being accomplished through ACCE, which is part of a multi-year, multi-million-dollar regional initiative led by the AllOne Foundation to enhance the service delivery system for individuals with autism and their families living in 13 counties in northeast and north central Pennsylvania. At the conference, from left: John Graham, AllOne Foundation board member; Victoria Castellanos, associate dean of the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies; U.S. Senator Bob Casey Jr.; John Cosgrove, executive director, AllOne Foundation and Charities; and conference co-chairs Rebecca Spirito Dalgin, director of the Rehabilitation Counseling Program at the university, and Lori Bruch, chair of the Counseling and Human Services Department at Scranton.