SUBMITTED PHOTO The University of Scranton received a $10,000 grant from the Robert H. Spitz Foundation to support its STEAM (Science, Technology, Art, Engineering and Math) activities for school and community groups. From left: Margaret Hambrose, director of corporate and foundation relations at the university; Laura Ducceschi, president and CEO of the Scranton Area Community Foundation, administrator of Robert H. Spitz Foundation; and Cathy Fitzpatrick, grants and scholarship manager for the Scranton Area Community Foundation.