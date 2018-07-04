The North American Company USHydrations revealed its latest technological addition in the form of a $20 million high-speed beverage manufacturing line at a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 7.

“Our ongoing investments allow us to remain at the forefront of the highly competitive beverage industry and meet the ever-increasing global demand,” said President and CEO Prashant Shitut in a news release.

USHydrations also announced plans for an even greater expansion of their headquarters.

“A high-speed, flexible CAN line with pasteurization capabilities will be housed in a new 250,000 square foot building adjacent to our current facility,” Shitut said.

The company’s manufacturing facilities currently cover 600,000 square feet of operating space. With the latest edition, USHydrations will produce more than 2,000 bottles a minute, or 2.5 million a day. The new line, which uses matrix PET bottle blowers, is capable of rapidly producing and filling bottles of nearly any shape or size, encompassing everything from mineral and flavor injections to custom packaging and labeling.

The latest in smart management systems offer the company’s customers significant advantages, allowing USHydrations to continue attracting popular brands.

The manufacturer also recently announced its new partnership with CORE, an organic beverage brand. CORE’s leadership team, on hand for the event, expressed excitement at benefiting from USHydrations’ production capabilities and strategic location. The facility is positioned geographically within the immediate reach of over 100 million consumers.

Chairman of the Board, Sandy Insalaco, Sr. welcomed guests from across the nation and the greater Northeast, pointing out, “Today we celebrate…but we do not rest on our laurels. We never have. We never will.”

This expansion of USHydration’s headquarters is also an investment in the local community. The company expects to continue its employment growth, having quadrupled its workforce since 2013.