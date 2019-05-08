Submitted photo Waste Management contributed $8,000 to support The University of Scranton’s University of Success, a multi-year, pre-college program for high school students designed to develop the skills needed to successfully gain entrance to college. The University of Success, offered free of charge to participants, is funded almost entirely by corporate and foundation grants. Debra Pellegrino, Ed.D., dean of the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies, left, accepts a donation for the University of Scranton’s University of Success program from Christina Weaver, account manager for Waste Management.